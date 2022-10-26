A Nairalander’s Trip To Malta And Gozo In Pictures

Hello Nairalanders, it’s your girl Mstravelindiva (again)

Just a few pics from my recent trip to Malta! Malta is a beautiful (yet small) country in the middle of the Mediterranean (south of Sicily, north east of Tunisia), and I can see why Game of Thrones was filmed here! It’s simply beautiful!

It was my first time visiting so I didn’t know what to expect neither did I have any high expectations (which usually end up being the best vacations). Needless to say, Malta did not disappoint and I was blown away with the beauty of Malta, especially Gozo. Malta is an extremely friendly country and what I love most is how welcoming they are to foreigners (not just tourist but refugees and immigrants).

Here are the deets of my week stay there, I hope you enjoy the picture journey:

Split up my stay up between Westin Dragonara and the Hilton Malta. Both were considered 5* and will definitely not disappoint you. They are located in St. Julian’s. St Julian’s is where all the night life is and the best restaurants (imo) were in Valletta.

This was an incredible trip and now one of my top destinations!

Flights to Malta within Europe are incredibly cheap (saw as low as 30 Euros), and accommodations to fit all budgets are available.

Cities Visited:

Sliema

The Three Cities (Vittoriosa, Senglea and Cospicua)

Valletta

Mdina (Silent City)

Gozo Island (booked a private chartered tour through Yippee)

Marsaxlokk (fishing village)

Blue Lagoon (crystal lagoon and the blue grotto)

UNESCO Sites Visited:

Hypogeum

Ghar Dalam Caves

National Archaeology Museum

Wineries:

Wine tasting at Marsovin (Paola) and Ta Mena (Gozo)

Safe travels my friends and be well!

