A Nairalander’s Trip To San Francisco, CA, Bay Area In Pictures

Hey Nairalanders, it’s Ms Travelin Diva and I just returned from San Francisco. I was in the Bay Area for a few days and below are the deets (slang for details) of my trip!

Lodged at the Hyatt Regency San Francisco which is across the street from the ferry building which made it VERY convenient if you’re going to be taking the ferry to any of the neighboring islands.

Day 1:

Took Ferry to Sausalito (Cost is $7.50 pp w/Clipper Card each way)

Enjoyed an amazing cup of vanilla lavender lattes at Firehouse

We toured the Sausalito Fire department, they even allowed the kids to take a ride around the block in the fire engine trucks, very cool!

Enjoyed lunch at Zalta where we had THE BEST sangrias, followed by delish tequila cocktails at “the unknown bar”

Took the ferry back to San Francisco right before sunset, and enjoyed dinner and cocktails at Hog Island Oysters Co, the best oysters hands down in the Bay Area!

Later that night, I enjoyed a late nightcap at Wilson & Wilson detective agency (it’s a speakeasy – secret bar) and the drinks were VERY good and vibe and atmosphere was so lit!

Stay tuned for day 2!

Pic 1 is very from my hotel balcony

Pic 2 view from the ferry boat as we left San Francisco headed to Sausalito

Pic 3 port of San Francisco ferry boat entryway

Pic 4 is view of Sausalito at its port of entry

