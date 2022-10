A tale of two presidential candidates same place, same seat, same mode of dressing but two different outcomes.

While Tinubu was sleeping on duty at the Palace of the Emir of Gombe, H.E Atiku Abubakar was focused and alive to the task at hand…..May we not use our had to vote in Bad luck again in 2023.

May God Help Us to Help Ourselves

Happy Independence Anniversary Nigeria!!!!

Dr. Oche Otorkpa ( FRSPH-UK)

