The Nigeria Police Force has assured Nigerians and foreigners in Abuja and elsewhere of adequate security.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, issued a statement on Monday in reaction to an advisory by the United States.

An alert on Sunday by the U.S. Embassy warned that terrorists were targeting some locations in the nation’s capital.

Adejobi said the Force had reviewed the advisory and was taking necessary steps as the lead agency in internal security.

The spokesperson said there is no cause for alarm as all hands are on deck to collectively nip threats in the bud.

The FPRO announced that Inspector-General Usman Baba has ordered the Commissioners of Police, FCT, and 36 states to restrategize security management within their jurisdictions.

Adejobi said required support, logistics, and deployments necessary for safety will be provided to commands.

As part of measures for forestall terror attacks, the IGP has directed the commencement of a Counter Terrorism Incident Simulation Exercise codenamed “Operation Darkin Gaggawa”.

The drill will hold within the Force Headquarters and the Police Officers Wives Association School opposite the headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“The exercise will involve diversion of traffic, use of blank ammunition, and other operational manpower and assets.

“It is designed to improve interoperability and synergy between different Units and Formations of the Force in response to terrorist incidents and other violent crimes.”

The police urged the public not to panic at the sounds of explosives and gunshots during the exercise.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/10/24/abuja-police-begin-counter-terrorism-operation-after-us-warning-of-attacks

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related