Abuja Young Millionaires Celebrate Colleague At A Lavish Birthday Reception (Photos)

Abuja Serial Entrepreneur, CEO Of Neveah Limited Ibidapo Lawal Marks 38th Birthday In Grand Reception*

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N9moAkxkJg

Abuja the nation’s capital was last weekend electrified with the heavy presence of socialites from the entertainment, business and corporate sectors who had come to identify with their friend and associate, Ibidapo Lawal, the CEO Neveah Limited who rolled out the red carpet in celebration of his 38th glorious birthday.

Hosted by the fine actress and brand influencer, Nancy Isime, supported by respected comedian, Koboko Master the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja was indeed a place to be for all friends of Lawal, a young Nigerian dining with Kings across Nigeria and beyond, on the account of the niche he has carved for himself.

His friends beautified the event hall with their fine costumes of black suites and tie with white shirts to go, grabbing the attention of the wowed guests.

It was a carnival of sort all in the celebration of Lawal whose kindness, humility and charisma endears to all.

The violinists were in their best, thrilling guests with beautiful sounds as they wined and dined.

There were loads of joke, laughter and fun. There was so much to go round to minister to the stomach needs of every guest even as supply of sorted drinks ran in surplus for all that came.

One by one, the wife and the friends took their turns to give their testimonies about the man of the moment, saying beautiful things about how they met him, their experiences with him and how he has impacted their lives for good.

They were all in agreement that the celebrant is an embodiment overflowing milk of human kindness who carries his friends along, giving people a shoulder to lean on and bringing smiles to the faces of desolate hearts.

He is reputed to be a man of his words, truthful, sincere and trustworthy. He is said to be a succour bringer and a source of joy to people around him and the less privileged people.

In his brief remarks, the man of the moment who could not withhold his joy expressed gratitude to friends and associates who had converged at the nation’s seat of power to celebrate with him.

He thanked them for their kind words and beautiful testimonies even as he pledged to continue to remain a vessel of joy and burden lifted to many.

Highlight of the event was the cutting of the birthday cake, dance and merry making.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/10/abuja-serial-entrepreneur-ibidapo-lawal-marks-38th-birthday-in-grand-reception/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related