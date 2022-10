Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, revealed what his wife did to him after he complained about being broke.

Deyemi was surprised to see what his wife Damilola did to him.

Here is what he wrote,

Last night I finally told babe how low my cash flow was and how I still had plenty pending commitments…. na so I wake up this morning see credit alert wey pass my problem!

Source: https://twitter.com/_deyemi/status/1576899289665925120?t=MOMfhbETolEom1hOw5O3GA&s=19

