Adeboye Visits Borno, Seeks Spiritual Approach To End Terrorism (Photos)

General overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye has called for a spiritual approach towards ending the menace of terrorism in Nigeria.

Adeboye made this assertion on Thursday when he visited Usman Kadafur, deputy governor of the Borno state.

According to Adeboye, spiritual intervention is needed alongside the current anti-terrorism efforts in order to defeat Boko Haram and other extremist groups threatening Nigeria’s peace and security.

He noted that a combination of physical and spiritual battle is needed to end insecurity in Nigeria.

“A combination of physical and spiritual battle had become necessary to end the menace,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“There are problems that you cannot solve with just human ability. It takes God to get some of these bandits to get to surrender, because even if you offer them everything, some of them may still turn their back and go back to what they were initially doing.

“We have come to pray on the land. My congregation and I have been praying. I believe God wants me to step on the land and cry and pray for the land and we have been praying since Wednesday.”

The cleric urged worshippers “to seek the face of God over the state of security and other challenges facing the country.”

“I remember in those days, anyone could go to anywhere here at any time of the day and night.”

”I was particularly touched when the Boko Haram crisis erupted. There are problems that you cannot solve with just human ability; it takes God’s intervention,” he added.

In his remarks, the deputy governor acknowledged the support of Adeboye and other Christian faithful.

He noted that there is a need to fervently seek the intervention of God to end insurgency which has lasted for over 10 years.

“We are happy that men of God like you are visiting our state to pray so that God can forgive us and restore peace,” he said.



