Adekunle Gold invited his music director and friend of 23 years Michael on the stage during a live concert, to gift him a Rolex watch worth £13,000 approximately N11,000,000.

Adekunle Gold tryly appears to be living the 5 star life he sang about presenting the gift to Michael as a token of appreciation for the years of service and loyalty.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT8MHsDxfks

