President Muhammadu Buhari recently welcomed his first great-grandchild.

LIB reported that his granddaughter, Aisha Mukhtar and her husband, Khalid Wambai, welcomed their first child together.

Aisha gave birth to a baby girl in Liv Hospital, Istanbul, Turkey.

The couple got married in 2021.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related