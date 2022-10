https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQlrxvhTmhA

A lot is really happening in this country. From bad news, hunger, bad roads and bad government. This video below shows the state of a Federal road in Agbor Delta State where Drivers and passengers have been stalked in a traffic jam for over 7 days. The Drivers cry out for help and some of them are finding it hard to eat and bath as well.

Watch the Video above and See For Yourself.

