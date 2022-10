The @PoliceNG in Lagos must be the most shameless there is!

Lagos has been riddled with criminals terrorizing people unopposed and it is citizens rallies they come out to show power to!

Pathetic things that are killed like chickens by terrorists and cannot muster anger



https://twitter.com/AishaYesufu/status/1575890013434150917?t=E7LA1rXcyjlZj_fmX1xVOg&s=19

