Ajon, John Akume, Thousand Others Dump APC For PDP

MAKURDI – Some top party notchers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Logo Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state and thousands of their supporters have dumped the party for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Among the party stalwarts that dumped the APC for the PDP include John Tor Akume, a former Acting Chairman, Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) in the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Gabriel Suswam and former APC chairman, Logo LGA, Shaapera Ushageri.

The decamping was brokered by a youth group for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Titus Uba; the PDP Grassroots Mobilizer and Coordinator, Gaambe Tiev Youths, UBA 2023, James Ajon.

The decampees were received by a PDP stalwart in the LGA, Galim Terhile on behalf of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state.

Ajon garnered the support for the PDP by wooing the APC stalwarts and thousands of their supporters back to the APC in some council wards that cut across Logo LGA of the state on Friday.

He charged the decampees to sustain their support for Rt. Hon. Titus Uba, the PDP governorship candidate for the 2023 elections in the state, who is also the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly.

Ajon told the decampees and their supporters in Mbashav who joined the PDP that their defection to the party was a history making event, as they’ve stayed in the captivity of the APC for too long.

He charged them to sustain their support for Uba as the Governor of Benue State in 2023, describing him as an outstanding legislator as well as an administrator who is very accommodating and places high premium on great ideas that would transform Benue state.

