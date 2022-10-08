All 16 APC Ward Executives, Supporters Defect To PDP In Sokoto

All the 16 executives of the APC in Lajinge and Makuwana wards of Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto state have defected to the PDP.

Receiving the new members, Bello Goronyo, the state PDP Chairman, assured them of equal treatment with all other members of the party.

“In PDP, we treat all our members the same, we always stand on our name for the people, as such, I assure you that we will work together in the best interest of our state and Nigeria.

“Your decision to join us in this journey is of great concern to us as leaders and I am optimistic that with you on board, we will succeed in our struggle,” he said.

Mr Goronyo further called on them to continue to educate the general public on the legacy projects and initiatives of Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s administration in the state.

Responding on behalf of the new members, Garba Dan-Sanda said their decision to join the party was based on the track records of the PDP-led state government.

Mr Dan-Sanda assured that they will work closely with the PDP leadership at all levels to ensure its success during the 2023 polls.

Some of the defectors include Aliyu Liman, Adamu Salihu, Alinbo Dan-Tudu, Abdullahi Belbela, Abdu Langebo, Hussain Langebo and Umaru Dadi.

Others are Abubakar Isa, Abdullahi Na-Datti, Agada Lajinge, Usman Kalla, Isa Suleiman, Yawale Isa, Jadi Abdullahi and Aminu Makuwana.

