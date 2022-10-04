Americans Blast Zelensky For Rejecting Elon Musk’s Peace Deal With Russia (Pics)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

@Elon Musk tweeted;
Ukraine-Russia Peace:

– Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.

– Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).

– Water supply to Crimea assured.

– Ukraine remains neutral.

Yes – 40.1%
No – 59.9%

This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then.

Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.

Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine.

Yes – 58.2%
No – 41.8%

Ukraine’s President @Zelenskyy UA replies;
Which @elonmusk do you like more?

One who supports Ukraine – 79.8%
One who supports Russia – 20.2%

The MSM & western media has led us to believe that the west & rest of the world is against Russia.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: