Americans Blast Zelensky For Rejecting Elon Musk’s Peace Deal With Russia (Pics)

@Elon Musk tweeted;
Ukraine-Russia Peace:
– Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.
– Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).
– Water supply to Crimea assured.
– Ukraine remains neutral.
Yes – 40.1%
No – 59.9%
This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then.
Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war.
Let’s try this then: the will of the people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine.
Yes – 58.2%
No – 41.8%
Ukraine’s President @Zelenskyy UA replies;
Which @elonmusk do you like more?
One who supports Ukraine – 79.8%
One who supports Russia – 20.2%
The MSM & western media has led us to believe that the west & rest of the world is against Russia.