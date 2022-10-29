Amid Fuel Scarcity, Customs Impounds 29,000 Litres Of Smuggled Petrol In Lagos

Amid biting fuel scarcity in the country especially Lagos and Abuja, the Western Command of the the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Friday, said it intercepted 28,735 litres of smuggled Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as, petrol on Lagos Waterways.

In a chat with LEADERSHIP, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Abubakar Umar, said the PMS worth over N5million and was an equivalent of a truckload of PMS.

He also stated that the command, which is the amphibian unit of the service, seized a contraband worth over N2.2billion comprising of 29,660 parcels of cannabis; 1575 bags of rice; 28735 litres of petrol; among others in four months.

Giving a breakdown of the seizures, Comptroller Umar the total seized Cannabis Sativa (Marijuana) weighed 16,663kg and estimated to be worth N2.06billion, while the seized 1575 bags of foreign parboiled rice equivalent to more than two trailer load of rice and worth N39,375,000.

According to him, 28,735 liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) contained in 1,077 kegs of 25liter size was equivalent to one tanker-load of PMS valued at N4,921,700 and other seizures were 7 wooden boats with 4 engines as means of conveyance worth N13,750,000 and 2 sacks of suspected gun powder.

Speaking on the canabis, Comptroller Umar said; “Importation like this won’t help our country’s development. We all know the harms that Cannabis Sativa pose to our youths. It is illegal to ship such contraband into Nigeria and we will continue to thwart the efforts of unscrupulous importers who derive joy in bringing in such substance into the country.”

The Customs boss, however, observed that arresting suspects connected to amphibian smuggling activities have been very difficult for the Command’s officers as the defaulters usually dive into the waters.

“We don’t usually use our arms when apprehending these suspects or making seizures on the waterways because it’s usually at night and there are always fishermen. Our officers aren’t trigger happy, so they have to be cautious to avoid shooting at ordinary fishermen who still operate on these creeks and waterways at night,” Umar said.

Giving a sound warning to criminals involved in smuggling activities on the waterways, the Customs boss maintained that the Command would further intensify its anti-smmugling efforts as the yuletide season approaches.

He, however, thanked the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali and his management team for supporting the Command with the necessary facilities; highlighting the Command’s new conference room and the anticipated seven newly constructed patrol boats as worthwhile additions.

“We are expecting seven newly contructed boats. Right now we have nine boats and over 250 trained officers and we expect 50 more officers to join us from the training school later this year.

