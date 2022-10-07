Analysing Peter Obi’s Plans To Remove Import Restrictions – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, has picked holes in the economic manifesto of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the coming 2023 election.

Pastor Omokri, on Friday said the plans by Peter Obi to remove import restrictions if elected Nigeria’s president will end up destroying local manufacturers.

Peter Obi, in his manifesto, said thus:

“We will remove import and forex restrictions and insist on a single forex market. The current system penalizes exporters who bring in forex by forcing them to sell at a rate that they are unable to source for forex when they need to purchase forex.”

Also in a series of tweets, Peter Obi said his top priorities on getting to office should he emerge Nigeria’s president are “production-centered growth for food security and export, security and uniting Nigeria and effective legal and institutional reforms (Rule of law and government effectiveness).”

However, Pastor Omokri, who is a bestseller author, said Obi’s economic plans would rather favour importers to the detriment of local manufacturers.

He said thus: “Now, let us interrogate this policy on its merit.

“Peter Obi, who is the single largest individual importer in Nigeria, wants to remove “import restrictions.” Yet, this is the same man that wants to “move Nigeria from consumption to production”? Removing import restriction favours traders, like Obi, but destroys local manufacturing!

“Take Dangote Tomato Paste factory in Kano. If you remove import restrictions, as Obi proposes, his company, Next Cash and Carry, will be able to import cheaper tomato paste from Italy, which will force Dangote Tomato out of business and make thousands of Nigerians he employs unemployed.

“No developed nation grew to the point where they are by removing import restrictions, as Peter Obi proposes. Such policies only favour traders, like Obi, who only import and sell. A nation can’t grow like that. We must restrict imports so local manufacturers can grow!

“Obi’s plan to remove import restrictions will only favour traders, like him. But it will completely destroy the textile industry in Kaduna and Kano, and the manufacturing sector in Ikeja, Lagos, and Agbara, Ogun State. Nigeria must produce and not import what we can produce!

“If you remove import restrictions, people, like Peter Obi, whose only motives are quick money, will import champagne from France, whiskey from Scotland, and caviar from Russia. We will end up dissipating our foreign exchange on things Nigeria does not need, because traders want to make profit.

“Notice how I have analysed Peter Obi’s policy of removing import restrictions, so traders can import willy nilly and sell to Nigerians. Notice how I gave examples. Observe that my points are factual. Now, read the comments and see how Obidients fail to rebut my facts, but instead insult me. Then make up your mind.”



