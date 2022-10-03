Anambra Billionaire Funeral Undertaker Unveils New Headquarters, Rotating Casket

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPcotc6b63Y

Billionaire and foremost funeral undertaker, Dr. Kevin Chukwumobi, APAMS boss has opened up his company’s corporate headquarters and casket Plaza in Onitsha, Anambra State, ANAMBRA PEOPLE reports.

Dr. Chukwumobi who has become an institution and the doyen of funeral undertaking business in Nigeria hosted a high level gathering of business and private sector leaders at the new headquarter of the company which is the best so far by any major player in the industry. It was a double event as he equally celebrated his 52nd birthday same day.

The octane ceremony which was held at APAMS Headquarters in the city of Onitsha, clearly confirmed the company’s readiness and commitment to take funeral undertaking business to another level.

Speaking exclusively to ANAMBRA PEOPLE magazine, the CEO of APAMS funeral LTD, Dr. Kevin Chukwumobi stated that the company is excited with the unveiling of the new headquarters which has become a symbol of entrepreneurship in Anambra state and further explained that it is like a morale booster for him and the entire staff of APAMS and emphasized that a conducive office environment enhances the productivity of the staff.

He thanked God for his mercies upon his life particularly the fact that he added another year and also how his company was able to embark on about eight similar projects simultaneously at different locations in the country.

The event which was planned within a very short notice for mainly friends,family and well wishers within Onitsha and environ had in attendance Comrade Pius Njoku,MD Pillars Energy Ltd, Mr Donatus Ebubeogu, MD,Tiger Foods Ltd, Onitsha, Pharm. Uche Akpakama, MD, Pax Pharmacy, Sir. Onyeka Nnabugwu, Grace Udensi of Nigerian Breweries, Chief Judex, President Onitsha sports Club, Chief Nwabueze Umeh(Ofia Afuluego Okija) Lady Ebere Onuoha, and Stephen Anajemba (Uwaezuoke)

Others Include His Worship, Magistrate Chioma Amuluche , Chief Magistrate, Anambra State Judiciary. Assoc. Prof Ugonwa Onyekwelu Barr. Lizzy Anyaonu, Barr. Ada Udobi, Barr,Ada Ikwuka, Barr Emeka Ekpo,Barr Emily Enemuo, MD,GEM Diagnostic center, Onitsha among other dignitaries.

Highlight of the ceremony were prayers and the cutting of the ribbon of the new headquarters by Rev. Fr Izunna Okonkwo,Manager, St Charles Borromeo Hospital, Onitsha and cutting of the birthday cake by Dr. Kevin Chukwumobi alongside his wife. Popular disc jockey, DJ Alonso was equally present to make sure guests at the occasion had a fun-filled evening.

The event also featured the unveiling of a Rotating casket which is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Recall that Dr Kevin Chukwumobi opened the Lagos office of Apams ltd recently. The new office is located at 114 Awolowo Way,Ikeja , Lagos State. Opp. Zenith Bank



