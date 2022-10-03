Anambra Flood: NEMA Confirms One Dead, 651,000 Displaced

The National Emergency Management Agency has confirmed the death of one Ginikanwa Izuoba in the Enugu-Otu, Aguleri flood.

The Acting State Coordinator of the agency in Anambra, Mr Thickman Tanimu, confirmed the incident in Awka on Saturday.

Tanimu said that Izuoba died when his house collapsed due to the impact of the flood.

He also said that at least 651,053 persons in six local government areas of the state had so far been displaced by flooding.

Tanimu said that the agency had undertaken an assessment of flooding in different parts of the state.

He said that Ogbaru had the highest number of victims with 286,000 persons.

He said that Anambra West and East Local Government Areas followed with 237,000 and 103,000 victims, respectively.

He said that Awka North LGA had 10,345 victims, while Ayamelum had 9,240 flood cases with 5,468 displaced persons.

Tanimu said that NEMA, accompanied by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) had visited Umueze-Anam, Mkpunando, Umunteze, Igbedo, Inoma Ifite-Ogwari in Anambra East and Anyamelum LGAs.

“The assessment team observed that the flood has submerged houses, farmlands, schools, health centres, police stations, churches and other critical infrastructure.

“We have reported our findings to the management of the agency and based on that, they can now deploy relief materials as appropriate.”

He listed clothing, diapers, bedding, sanitary materials and food items, amongst others as part of the relief materials.

“We once again advise villagers to move to the holding camps to avert further loss of lives,” Tanimu said.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/anambra-flood-nema-confirms-one-dead-651000-displaced/%3famp

