Wonders shall never end. An ANAMBRA based Bola Ahmed Tinubu supporter has on Thursday, October 6, named his new born, Tinubu. Announcing this on his Facebook page, Osita Eze stated that his son was born on the same day Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had been declared dead came back to Nigeria from London.

His page read thus; “Somtoo Tinubu Bertrand just arrived. Same day our Jagaban returned from London. What a coincidence! Ngwa si ba nu m congratulations.”

