APC Campaign: We Have Not Decided On Specific Date For Flagoff – Keyamo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday denied reports that it will flag off its presidential campaign on October 10.

Minister of Labour and Employment and Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) who spoke with Daily Independent after the meeting of the presidential campaign council said no specific date was arrived at.

He said “We have not decided on a specific date.We just met to look at some tentative arrangements for our campaigns and time table. Nothing concrete yet” he said.

The presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is currently in the United Kingdom is being expected in Nigeria ahead of the flagoff.



https://independent.ng/apc-campaign-we-have-not-decided-on-specific-date-keyamo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related