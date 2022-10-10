APC Leader Killed, Police Station Burnt As Unknown Gunmen Rampage In Enugu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WWQR0OElO3w

BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Police Station In Enugu, Kill Two Suspected To Be Policemen, Burn Station House

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

October 9, 2022

Some gunmen have reportedly attacked Inyi Police Division in Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing two people and setting the station ablaze.

SaharaReporters gathered that the incident occurred on Sunday morning.

One of the two people killed was said to be a police officer on duty when the hoodlums attacked the station.

A video of the incident seen by SaharaReporters on Sunday afternoon shows a building being used as a police station on fire and the bodies of two young men lying by the perimeter fence of the station.

Voices in the background of the video identified one of the bodies as that of a policeman while it is not clear whether the second person was a policeman or not. Some voices identified the two victims as policemen, but another person said he could only identify one of them as a policeman attached to the station.

A resident of Arum Inyi where the police station is located confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters.

The source who noted that he left the community on Saturday for Enugu, said, “I got information from my community a few hours ago that unknown gunmen attacked the police station in my town, and that they killed one police officer. Right now I don’t have further details.”

Meanwhile, a security alert being circulated on social media platforms in the Enugu State capital warned residents of Inyi, Achi, Ufuma, Umunze, Ajari and Arondiizogu to be careful and security conscious in their areas because of the resurgence of gunmen activities.

The alert read, “Warning! Achi, Inyi, Ojiriver, Ufuma, Umunze, Ajari, Arondiizogu those axis are facing security challenges, Ngwo Iri sons & daughters, lets always be security cautious and avoid night movement, above all always commits our going out & coming in into the blood of Almighty Jesus Christ the savior.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the state police command on the incident were not successful as the Command’s spokesman DSP Daniel Ndukwe did not answer calls from SaharaReporters or reply to a text message sent to him.



https://saharareporters.com/2022/10/09/breaking-gunmen-attack-police-station-enugu-kill-two-suspected-be-policemen-burn-station

This Twitter video contains footage of the gunmen as they operated outside the station https://twitter.com/nifty_Ci/status/1579268847445880832

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2PVGazzOhg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related