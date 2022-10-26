APC Media Directorate Meets Again As PDP Crisis Deepens

What Is Cooking ? APC Media Directorate Meets Again Sets Agenda For Tinubu/Shettima Candidacy As PDP Sinks Deeper In Crisis (Photos)

Prior to the official electioneering campaign’s scheduled to begin in earnest, the APC PCC Media directorate held a strategic meeting Today Wednesday the 26th of October 2022.

The meeting, which lasted for a few hours, was held behind closed doors at the Media Directorate office in Wuse.

According to information we obtained from sources who requested anonymity, the main goal of the meeting was to fine-tune strategies for developing a strong campaign that is focused on issues surrounding the ability of its presidential candidate to deliver the critically important dividends of democracy to the people when elected as president.

In addition to others, Dele Alake, Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Lanre Onilu, Hannatu Musawa, Bayo Onanuga, Alhaji Ali M. Ali, Tope Ajayi, and Alhaji Danladi Bako were present at the meeting.

It appears that the APC made the right selections for its Media Directorate, and that they got it right.

Meanwhile, the PDP crisis appears to be far from over, as former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko has rejected his appointment as leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the state.

Mimiko stated that he will not abandon his support for Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike in response to the party’s call for equity.

The former governor was named leader of the newly formed Ondo PDP Presidential Campaign Council, which is set to be inaugurated on Thursday.

Visit the gallery below to see images from the strategic meeting that is upsetting the opposition parties.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirdoah writes in from Abuja.

