APC Messed With The Wrong Generation – Peter Okoye

Famous Nigerian singer and internet personality, Peter Okoye, known as Mr P, said Nigerian politicians have messed with the wrong generation.

The singer added that so many Nigerian youths on Twitter are now Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI and FORENSIC analysts as against the lazy youths they were termed.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, who had in April 2018, described Nigerian youths as lazy, said most youths want to sit down and do nothing while relying on the claims that Nigeria is an oil-rich nation.

But Mr P, while reacting to a shocking leaked audio of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, on social media, said, “We have to change it for them”.

“From ‘LAZY NIGERIAN YOUTH’ we don change am for dem! We don dey do FBI and FORENSIC analysts! They really messed with the wrong generation.”

