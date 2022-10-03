APC Rally In Zaki-Biam In Ukum LGA, Benue State (Pictures)

Asiwaju is coming!

Earlier today, a Campaign rally was held by thousands of Benue State APC supporters for Asiwaju/Shettima and other candidates in Zaki-biam in Ukum LGA, Benue State.

