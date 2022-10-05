APC Rally: Scores Injured As Auxiliary’s Supporters Attack Tinubu’s Supporters

Breaking: APC rally: Scores Injured as Auxiliary Boys Attacks Tinubu Supporters In Ibadan.

Scores of the All Progressives Congress, APC, members in Oyo State, were allegedly attacked, yesterday, by the Chairman of the Park Management System, PMS, Mukaila Lamidi, fondly called Auxiliary.

It was gathered that Auxiliary, in a light green SUV alongside 10 other vehicles, intercepted APC members at Labiran junction and inflicted serious injuries on them.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the timely intervention of security personnel saved APC members from being killed as they dispersed them with tear gas.

Confirming the attack in a statement, Yekeen Olaniyi, the media aide to Senator Teslim Folarin, described the attack as the height of lawlessness, brigandage and provocative capable of heightening the tension in the state.

The statement reads: “It was unbelievable that when Nigerians are celebrating the emergence of Bola Tinubu/Kashim Shettima as the flag bearer and running mate of the ruling party for the 2023 presidential election, some hoodlums like Auxiliary were planning to disrupt the peaceful rally.

“I was surprised that Auxiliary could attack members from behind when he knew the candidates were in the front. Auxiliary personally led the attacks at Iyana Labiran enroute Oje in Ibadan.

“As peaceful and law-abiding citizens, we won’t take laws into our hands. To this end, I call on law enforcement agencies to do the needful.

“Not minding the deadly attacks on our members by Makinde’s agents of darkness, we’re continuing our walk for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima. The injured members are receiving treatments at an undisclosed hospital.”

Nothing of such happened—PMS

But reacting to the allegation, the PMS said nothing of such nature happened, adding that Auxiliary was not in Labiran or around the area at the time the incident happened.

The state Public Relations Officer, Emiola Jelili, said: “It should be noted that the PMS members had no reason to attack or interfere with members of the opposition APC on Tuesday because they were exercising their constitutional right to organize the rally and walk across the town.

“The PMS is reiterating for the umpteenth time that the opposition APC should stop drawing Auxiliary into its internal crisis and affairs. They should keep his name off their mouths.

“And it has also come to the habit of the APC in Oyo state to always mention Auxiliary every time they have any outing or event just to tarnish his image.

“Auxillary has his life to live, Oyo APC should keep his name off their lips and face the campaign

