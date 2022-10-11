APC Suffer Huge Loss As 2,000 Members Dump Party For PDP In Northern State

No fewer than 2,000 All Progressives Party (APC) members in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi state have dumped the party and joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Receiving the defectors at the official inauguration of Bundilin Dutse PDP office in Bundot ward, the PDP Chairman of Dass Local Government, Alhaji Shatima Sani Korau, commended the defectors for joining his party.

Korau, who described the PDP as one and united powerful political party in Africa, enjoined them to support the party to maintain its status for the development of the local government, state and the nation at large.

The PDP chairman, who commended the effort of the stakeholders for their commitment to the party in the local government, assured the defectors of his council’s readiness to carry everybody along irrespective of any differences.

The defectors were issued membership cards of the PDP to enable them participate fully in the party affairs.

Also speaking, Hon. Ibrahim Usman Dankade, PDP Northeast Zonal Auditor, described the event as a great opportunity for the party to conveniently face the future challenge.

He urged the people of Dass to continue to support the transformation efforts of the Peoples Democratic Party.

According him, the decision of the defectors to dump their party, the APC and join the PDP is to compliment the effort of Governor Bala Muhammed of the state following the laudable developmental projects executed within short period of time.

In his goodwill message, the Deputy Chairman of Dass local Government Area, Hon. Ambassador Prince Noah (Wadata) Danmalikin Bundot, described the move as a clear indication of the party’s victory ahead 2023.

Noah said since inception of democracy in 1999 Dass has never found itself in the opposition until recently due to some reasons which he said have been politically resolved, which informed the mass return of the members back to the PDP.

While congratulating them for taking the right step, Noah said that the PDP remains the only hoped for Nigerians.

He therefore, solicited for prayers and support from the entire people of Bauchi state towards the victory of the PDP comes 2023.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Malam Ayuba Goje and Hajiya Kakale Ali, said they are convinced with the developmental project and the policies of Governor Bala Muhammad led administration in the state, urging him to maintain the tempo.

