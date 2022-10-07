APC Supporters Sharing Tinubu Recharge Cards For All Networks (Pic, Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZfNNJTM9xo

Nigerians Reacts to a video shared online captioning the moment some APC Supporters were sharing Tinubu Recharge card for all network

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CjEJpX3s0b9/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: