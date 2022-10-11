APC Thugs Accused Of Destroying Kwankwaso’s Billboards In Kano

After the commissioning of NNPP Kano campaign office yesterday , by Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso. Today APC thugs went on rampage and destroyed our campaign billboards in Rano LG.

