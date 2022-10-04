APC United For Tinubu’s Victory, No Plan To Remove Adamu – Keyamo

Minister of Labour and Employment and Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN) on Tuesday denied reports of a crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the flag-off of its campaign for the 2023 general elections.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Keyamo said reports that the APC presidential campaign list is being delayed because some stakeholders in the party are moving for the replacement of the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu is false.

According to him, while the APC is united and is poised for victory in the 2023 elections, the opposition whose party is plagued by crisis is sponsoring fake news about the division in the ruling party.

There is nothing of such. We are a united party. There is no plan to remove the national chairman and the NWC is behind him in the quest to secure victory for our party.

“The opposition is in disarray and they are conjuring all these fake stories up that the APC is in crisis. There is nothing of such. We are united and marching to victory,” he said.

