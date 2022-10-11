Army Destroys 1500 Metric Tonne Vessel Captured By Tompolo (Pictures)

A vessel named MT Deima with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) number 7210525, recently captured by Ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemukpolo and his security outfit, Tantita Security Services Limited, laden with stolen crude oil, was on Monday, October 10, 2022 set ablaze by men of the Nigerian military along the Warri River in Delta state.

POLITICS NIGERIA earlier reported that Tompolo and his men successfully intercepted the huge vessel last weekend and reportedly turned down a bribe of N25 million.

Eight persons on board the vessel, MT Deinmo, with IMO number 7210525, were immediately arrested. They were caught stealing directly from Escravos Pipeline in Warri South West LGA, Delta state.

Chief Ebipade Kari, the Operational Head of Tantita Security Services Limited, who led the operation disclosed that the interception was made after they received a tip-off.

“We got a tip off that a ship was loading at the Escravos axis. The Tantita security personnel went to the place and got the ship arrested”.

“While I insisted that the crew must be taken to Oporoza in Gbaramatu Kingdom, where Tantita operational office is located. Their boss was begging me through the captain of the ship to offer me a bribe of N25m which he promised to deliver in dollars, so that I can let the ship go. But I turned down the offer.”

Source: https://twitter.com/gbaramatuvoice/status/1579517854541844482?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1579517854541844482%7Ctwgr%5E73e90f5cbe8eb24add016bb32c127fce875a6dde%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpoliticsnigeria.com%2Fbreaking-army-destroys-1500-metric-tonne-vessel-captured-by-tompolo-pics%2F

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related