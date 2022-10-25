ASUU Strike: Does The Union Deserve Their Withheld Salaries?

The ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke had in a recent interview noted that the lecturers had called off their action and returned to work but were challenged by the nonpayment of their eight months salaries which had posed a huge challenge for the lecturers to meet their daily needs and be able to discharge their responsibilities to the returning university students.

Mr. Odiir said the returning lecturers might not give their best because of the obvious challenge of lack of funds, “and that means that the universities would be reopened but teaching and learning might not take place because the lecturers are not motivated.

“So we are appealing to the Federal Government to fulfill its part of the bargain to effect the payment of the salaries of the returning lecturers to enable them fully resume work.

“There is no doubt that the lecturers would obey the court ruling and resume classes but they would certainly not be able to engage in lecturing if they don’t start getting their eight months salaries.

“That is why the Federal Government should pay them without further delay in the spirit of the agreement brokered by the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We also appeal to the Speaker to do a follow up to the good work he initiated to have the lecturers call off the action by impressing on all the relevant authorities to have the salaries paid so that our public universities can roar back to life.

