Atiku Does Not Deserve Rivers PDP Votes – Wike

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has told presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar not to expect the party in Rivers state to campaign and vote for him in the 2023 elections for perceived disrespect by Atiku towards him and the party in Rivers.

The governor while inaugurating Rivers State PDP Campaign Council in Port Harcourt Monday accused Atiku of picking Rivers members of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council without consulting or accommodating his input and thus undermining the state’s immense electoral value.

He said, “The presidential candidate entered Rivers and picked those he wants to pick without the contribution of the governor. So, they don’t need me to campaign for them, they don’t need Rivers people to campaign for them. Will you force yourself on them?

“I have never seen how people will disrespect a State like Rivers and go choose enemies of the State, without the contribution from us. So, let’s campaign for those who have told us to campaign for them here in the State, the governorship candidate, the senatorial candidates and others.

“Politics is a game of interest. If nobody accommodates interest of Rivers State, then we have nothing to do with such people. If you say you that you have no interest in Rivers, Rivers will not have your own interest. It is only those who like us we will like.

“I have told people who care, Rivers has voted PDP since 1999. Of this support we have given since 1999 till now, can you mention one thing that we have gotten? Can you mention one road we have gotten? All they care is to use to Rivers to bring votes, after brining votes, you push us aside. That will not happen again.”

He stated that PDP in Rivers State has done well for the people, with such feat acknowledged by President Muhammadu Buhari, making it more difficult for any other party to have a chance of winning the election in the State.

The governor said he has released N50Billion to contractors handling ongoing projects to speed up work, assuring that more completed projects will be inaugurated soon in the state.

Chairman of the Rivers PDP Campaign Council, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba said his team has accepted the task before them and determined to give their best in delivering the consolidation team of the New Rivers Vision.

Alabraba assured that the council will deliver all 32 candidates of State House of Assembly, 13 members for House of Representatives, the 3 Senatorial candidates and the gubernatorial candidate in the State.

He noted that the transformation Rivers has witnessed under Governor Wike since 2015 has further endeared the PDP to the people, giving the party a head start above the opposition ahead of the coming elections in the state.

VANGUARD

