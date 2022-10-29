Atiku Meets With US Assistant Secretary & State Department Officials (Pics)

In keeping with his commitment to Nigerians, our Presidential candidate has continued to keep Nigerians updated on his engagements with officials In the United States.
In the second of such update, he tweeted:
“Yesterday, at the meeting at the State Department led by Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary—Bureau of African Affairs, the focus of our discussions were on the critical need to seek collaborative solutions to our local issues on democracy and governance, our deteriorating security and the economy. Most importantly, we secured commitments to support for free and fair elections in Nigeria, an announcement of a sanction policy before the elections to deter anti-democratic forces and commitments for continued partnership with Nigeria in areas of security and development. -AA”
US Officials in attendance from the State Department were:
Molly Phee
Assistant Secretary
Bureau of African Affairs
Karl Fickenscher
Acting Assistant Administrator USAID
Scott Busby
Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary
Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour (DRL)
Michael Heath
Deputy Assistant Secretary
Bureau of African Affairs
Brian Neubert
Director
Office of West African Affairs
Skye Justice
Deputy Director
Office of West African Affairs
Toby Bradley
Deputy Assistant Secretary
Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL)
Christopher Landberg
Principal Deputy Coordinator
Bureau of Counterterrorism
Stanley Brown
Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary
Bureau of Police-Military Affairs (PM)
Anna Shpitsberg
Deputy Assistant Secretary
Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR)
Eric Meyer
Deputy Assistant Secretary
United States Department of the Treasury
Whitney Baird
Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary
Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs (EB)
Atiku is committed to rescuing Nigeria, he is the most prepared, he is the most educated among the top contenders, above all he has the most experience having served as Vice President for 8 years (1999-2007).
May God Help Us To Help Ourselves In 2023
Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)
Source: https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1586284711218847744?t=YTs9vuonGw5s7RMVEIlCdA&s=09