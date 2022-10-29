Atiku Meets With US Assistant Secretary & State Department Officials (Pics)

In keeping with his commitment to Nigerians, our Presidential candidate has continued to keep Nigerians updated on his engagements with officials In the United States.

In the second of such update, he tweeted:

“Yesterday, at the meeting at the State Department led by Molly Phee, Assistant Secretary—Bureau of African Affairs, the focus of our discussions were on the critical need to seek collaborative solutions to our local issues on democracy and governance, our deteriorating security and the economy. Most importantly, we secured commitments to support for free and fair elections in Nigeria, an announcement of a sanction policy before the elections to deter anti-democratic forces and commitments for continued partnership with Nigeria in areas of security and development. -AA”

US Officials in attendance from the State Department were:

Molly Phee

Assistant Secretary

Bureau of African Affairs

Karl Fickenscher

Acting Assistant Administrator USAID

Scott Busby

Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary

Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labour (DRL)

Michael Heath

Deputy Assistant Secretary

Bureau of African Affairs

Brian Neubert

Director

Office of West African Affairs

Skye Justice

Deputy Director

Office of West African Affairs

Toby Bradley

Deputy Assistant Secretary

Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL)

Christopher Landberg

Principal Deputy Coordinator

Bureau of Counterterrorism

Stanley Brown

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary

Bureau of Police-Military Affairs (PM)

Anna Shpitsberg

Deputy Assistant Secretary

Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR)

Eric Meyer

Deputy Assistant Secretary

United States Department of the Treasury

Whitney Baird

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary

Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs (EB)

Atiku is committed to rescuing Nigeria, he is the most prepared, he is the most educated among the top contenders, above all he has the most experience having served as Vice President for 8 years (1999-2007).

May God Help Us To Help Ourselves In 2023

Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)



Source: https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1586284711218847744?t=YTs9vuonGw5s7RMVEIlCdA&s=09

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related