Atiku Plans To Install Emirs In Southern Nigeria – Isaac Fayose

The younger brother of a former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, has warned Nigerians against voting for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Fayose alleged that Atiku would push the Fulanisation agenda of Nigeria if he is elected president in 2023.

In a Facebook post, Fayose alleged that Atiku would force Fulani settlement in all the local government areas of Southern Nigeria.

According to Fayose, Atiku would install Fulani Emirs in the Southern part of the country.

“Atiku will force Fulani settlement in all LGAs of Southern Nigeria. Install Fulani Emirs!” Fayose wrote.

The incumbent Nigerian leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, is of Fulani extraction; and had been accused of trying to Islamize and Fulanize Nigeria

