Atiku Speaks As He Arrives The United States (Pictured)

On arrival in Washington, D.C, Atiku tweeted this message:

“I just arrived in Washington, D.C, for meetings and engagements to build an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria! -AA”

Atiku is in the United states at the Invitation of the United States Chamber Of Commerce. During this trip, H.E Atiku will be involved in bilateral meetings with US Officials.

*Under An Atiku Presidency Our Passports Will Be Respected!

*Under An Atiku Presidency Our People Will No Longer Be Disgraced At Airports!

*Under An Atiku Presidency Our Nation Will Rise & Take Her Rightful Place Among The Committee of Nations!

May God Bless The Federal Republic Of Nigeria

Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1585756150460428290?t=u0g53afEZvN6UQukapEbuw&s=19

