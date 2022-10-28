Atiku Speaks As He Arrives The United States (Pictured)

On arrival in Washington, D.C, Atiku tweeted this message:
“I just arrived in Washington, D.C, for meetings and engagements to build an economically stronger and more secure Nigeria! -AA”
Atiku is in the United states at the Invitation of the United States Chamber Of Commerce. During this trip, H.E Atiku will be involved in bilateral meetings with US Officials.
*Under An Atiku Presidency Our Passports Will Be Respected!
*Under An Atiku Presidency Our People Will No Longer Be Disgraced At Airports!
*Under An Atiku Presidency Our Nation Will Rise & Take Her Rightful Place Among The Committee of Nations!
May God Bless The Federal Republic Of Nigeria
Dr. Oche Otorkpa (FRSPH-UK)
https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1585756150460428290?t=u0g53afEZvN6UQukapEbuw&s=19