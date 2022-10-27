Atiku Takes Presidential Campaign To The United States; Looks Dapper In Suit

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar yesterday left Nigeria for political campaigns in the United States of America.

In 2018, amidst talks that he cannot visit the US, Atiku had in company of the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki and others visited the US.

The visit to the US was significant as it would dismiss all doubts that Atiku cannot travel to the US, a source said.

According to sources, Atiku is commencing a weeklong electioneering campaign in the US, where he would be meeting Nigerians and business community during the visit.

As part of his programmes and engagements while in the US, he would be meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora as well as with PDP members in North America.

He would also meet with top Nigerian business leaders based in the US and later meet with young Nigerian professionals in the Diaspora, among other meeting with some business community.

All efforts to speak with his media advisor, Paul Ibe was abortive as his phone was not reachable.

Atiku had three week ago flagged off his electioneering campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state. It was followed with the Kaduna campaign and last Saturday had another campaign in Benin, Edo state.

All Atiku’s presidential campaigns witnessed a huge turnout of party supporters.

That notwithstanding, the governor of Rivers state. Nyesom Wike and his loyalists comprising the governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, Governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu, Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde and Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi have continued to boycott his campaigns.

In a tentative presidential campaign timetable, Atiku is expected back to the country on Monday and by Tuesday, November 1, 2022, it would be the turn of Ekiti State, while the campaign rally in Ondo State would hold on Wednesday November 2.

The campaign train would move to Katsina State on Saturday, November 5, while Borno State would play host to the party on Wednesday, November 9 with Gombe hosting the party on Thursday, November 10.

Kebbi State edition of the campaign rally is scheduled to hold on Saturday November 12, while Atiku Abubakar and his team would head for Zamfara State on Sunday, November 13.

It would be the turn of Kwara State on Monday, November 14, while the team would be in Lagos State for Lagos Business School Lecture on Tuesday, November 15, among other arrangements.



https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/10/27/atiku-takes-presidential-campaign-to-united-states/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related