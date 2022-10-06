Atiku Travels To Dubai Frequently But APC Doesn’t Monitor Him – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo (SAN) , the Minister of Labour and Employment and Chief Spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council said reports that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is battling health challenges was the handiwork of mischief makers.

Tinubu who left Nigeria on September 24 arrived at the Abuja international airport at about 6:00 p.m on Thursday where he was received by prominent chieftains of the APC led by Kashim Shetimma, the Vice-Presidential candidate.

Speaking with DAILY INDEPENDENT, Keyamo said APC supporters do not spread rumours or monitor the movements of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who travels to Dubai frequently.

“The issue of being vindicated does not even come up at all. Because to us, there was not an issue at all. It was just mischief makers who are behind the rumours of his being sick and hospital bed”.

“Atiku travels all the time to Dubai. Who follows Atiku to Dubai? We don’t monitor his movements. So, it was never an issue for us at all that our candidate travelled to UK and came back. We are not dragging any issue with anybody”.

“Tinubu is fine and we will keep saying that. Whoever does not believe, goodluck to him until we go to the election and convince Nigerians to vote for us”.

