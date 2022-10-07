‘Atiku Won’t Win Delta State: My Personal Observation’ – By 4teenblaq

Good day nairaland.

On Tuesday (that was day before yesterday), I travelled to my home town in Agbor, Delta state for some urgent meeting with someone.

As I was getting to Delta state from Edo state, I decided to look out for election stuff, if I could get any glimpse of Labour party banner.

Immediately I got to Agbor, I almost forgot my plan for the look out for Labour party banner or campaign billboard.

I was at the main town of Agbor, when I saw a billboard of PDP candidate for house of rep. Guess what! In this big billboard, I didn’t see Atiku or his vice on it. It was just the guy and some of his colleagues (seeking for other seat of governance). I didn’t see the PDP governorship aspirant (maybe I didn’t look at it well but I am very sure that I didn’t see ATIKU/OKOWA).

I was almost getting to the place I will drop.

GBAMMMMMM!!!. what I saw gave me a chill on my spine.. I saw a big billboard of Peter obi!!!!!!… FOR OKOWA LAND OOOOOO.

I was still thinking on that one…. Boooom!!!

…

I met another Billboard of Peter Obi….. Just few minutes walk from the first one!!!

I was wondering if I had been observant immediately I entered Agbor, I would have seen more of this!

I am still in Agbor now, I will do a tour around the Town and its villages to substantial my point with more facts!!

Before now, since yesterday, I have being with my cousin (him and his entire family is Obidient). We having be discussing politics..

To tell you the truth, with all he has said, OKOWA will lose DELTA North!!! (if his kinsmen won’t vote for him, is it stranger that will vote for him)

no be play!!!

