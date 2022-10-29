Atiku’s USA Trip: Beyond The Fake News And Rumors – TonyeBarcanista

TonyeBarcanista

1. Atiku Abubakar’s visit to United States has exposed some ignoramuses that are using Tambuwal’s presence in the trip to spin narrative.

Sadly, they don’t know that only heads of Sovereign countries enjoy cross-border immunity.

2. These ignoramuses don’t know that Tambuwal’s only enjoys immunity within Nigeria & holding a diplomatic passport doesn’t exempt one from cross-border arrest. Even in the United States sitting Governors are arrested & prosecuted not to talk of Governors from a third world country.

3. The ignoramuses don’t even know that as a former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku is entitled to Diplomatic passport for life – which he uses for transnational trips. They don’t know that the passport doesn’t grant him immunity anywhere in the world if he breaks the law.

4. These ignoramuses don’t know that if Atiku was a US fugitive, UAE government would have extradited him long ago just like they did Hushpuppy (USA) and James Ibori (UK).

Ignoramuses don’t know that USA has never for once sought extradition order on Atiku like they did Abba Kyari

5. These ignoramuses willingly refused to come to reality that Atiku Abubakar has no criminal indictment in the USA, Nigeria or any other country – hence, he freely moves around.

Thankfully, Majority Nigerians know these facts and are fully with Atiku Abubakar for #PDPRecoveryPlan

Credit: Tonye Barcanista

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related