Audio Conversation Of Shettima And Amosun Is Fake (Fact Checked)

The alleged Audio Conversation between APC VP Candidate Kashim Shettima and Ibikunle Amosun has been checked to be fake.

According to the two reliable sources below, it was gathered that the audio Conversation originally came out in the year 2017.

Kindly look into the reliable information I got from Daily Post and PR NIGERIA.

Amosun Reacts To ‘Forged’ Audio Conversation With Shettima

Ogun State ​Governor, Ibikunle Amosun​ has reacted to a circulating ​audio of a ​chat he purportedly had with his​​ ​Borno ​counterpart, Kashim Shettima​​.​​

​A statement by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Dayo Adeneye​, described the “phoney conversation” as politically motivated and handiwork of mischief makers.

Recall that ​Governor Shetima’s spokesman, Isa Gusau​, on Monday ​reacted to the ​audio​.

In his statement, Adeneye noted “In what is turning out to be one of the most vicious and ungodly acts, meant to further create confusion in the land, a 20:38 (twenty minutes and thirty eight seconds) telephone conversation, purportedly between His Excellency, the Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, and his Borno State counterpart, His Excellency Governor Kashim Shettima, wherein issues focusing on, but not limited to, the current Biafran agitation were discussed, is presently making the rounds on social media.”

Adeneye said the alleged conversation never took place and was the handiwork of mischief makers and agent provocateurs bent on heating the polity and setting people against themselves.

“The voice in the forgery which they paraded as that of Governor Amosun is not that of His Excellency and a simple search on the internet for any speech by him, would convince those who are not familiar with his voice that the producers of the audio recording did a poor and unintelligent imitation.

“The peddlers of such falsehood appear to have a wild scheme which appears to be part of what may be turning out to be the wider script, by some unpatriotic elements, aimed at further causing divisions in Nigeria.

“It is meant to feed into, as well as further exacerbate the already highly combustible wave of agitation in the land. This evil plot will not work.

“Indeed this is not the first time some unpatriotic and vile individuals would spread falsehood about the person of Governor Amosun.

“Governor Amosun is committed to peaceful co-existence of all groups in Nigeria and will not engage in conversations that would threaten the peace and unity of Nigeria.

“He, therefore, counsels politicians and other public office seekers to play politics without bitterness and dwell more on things that unite us rather than those that seek to divide us.”



FACT-CHECK: Did Shettima-Amosun Discuss Biafran Agitation and how Hausa-Yoruba Can outsmart Igbo Dominance in a Leaked Audio?

Claim: An alleged “leaked” audio conversation between the Vice Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima and former governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun discussing the Boafran agitations and how Hausa and Yoruba could outsmart the igbo for politica dominance.

Full Text:

The audio conversation seems to have taken place few months of the election of President Muhammadu Buhari after the defeat of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Shettima a former governor of Borno State and serving Senator and Amosun allegedly pointed out that to checkmate Igbo’s attempt for political dominance, Yorubas and the North must strategised to block such moves.

The voices in the audio claim that the north and the west had been taken for granted and betrayed over the years by the south east (Igbos) who were strategically building a nation within their nation.

The 20 minutes audio, which was converted to video format had the images of Shettima and Amosun with a Caption “Leaked Audio.”

Verification:

Using speech recognition freeware Deepgram, PRNigeria extracted the audio clips and tried to convert it to text for analysis against his other speeches, but the result was not so satisfactory even through certain transcribed words didn’t match some of his known public speeches.

PRNigeria then deployed a speech detection expert, to anlyse extracted speeches from his TV presentations/interviews, his motions/debates on the floor of the national assembly, as governor and even in public outings, and found out that some words contradicted pronouncements when matched with the voice on the alleged leaked tape.

For instance, Shettima pronounces conclusion as “conclujion” and uses the refrain “by and large” often times but this was not the case in the leaked audio.

Also, he pronounces the term job with the “b” as silent and pronounces just without a “t.” Typically, “S” is silent in his pronunciations and he pronounces “f” as “p” typical of the northern diction which was not the case in the leaked audio.

While the person in the leaked audio seemed to be a fast talker, the known Shettima talks emphatically, calculatively and pauses intermittently as if to reflect on the next words that will come out of his mouth.

In addition an aura of philosophy embodies his submissions and talks and he always juxtaposes instances, relating it to a philosophical point of view most often but this was not the case in the alleged leaked audio.

Meanwhile, the audio has been in circulation since 2017.

In June 2017, a clarification was issued by then Governor Shettima through his then spokesman, Isa Gusau from Maiduguri.

The statement clarified that, “”The caller who is being presented as Governor Shettima speaks very fast as against the relatively slower tone of Shettima. The caller’s didn’t have any Kanuri accent whereas Governor Shettima has some Kanuri accent. The caller had at the opening of his 20 minutes conversation with a so called Governor Amosun, first introduced himself as a PDP member whereas Governor Shettima is known to be in the APC. Also in the conversation, the caller addresses his recipient as ‘Kunle’ with no respectful prefix of ‘Your Excellency’ as Shettima is known to be using in most of his conversations with fellow Governors.”

Conclusion/Verdict:

The leaked audio is a voice of an impersonator who didn’t get Shettima’s intonation and diction right. It is therefore conjured and false.



Kindly note that I am not working for any political party but we must be sure of the news we are circulating.

