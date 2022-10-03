Bandits Currently Operating At Magazu Town, Katsina-Zamfara Road

Pandemonium in Tsafe- Funtua, along Katsina- Zamfara road as bandits barricade the road after Magazu town. Report indicates the bandits are currently operating freely, subsequently leaving travelers stranded.

