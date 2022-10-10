Bandits Kill Freed Abuja-Kaduna Train Passenger In Kebbi

Bandits have killed one of the recently freed Abuja-Kaduna train passengers along Funtua-Gusau road enroute his home town in Kebbi State on Saturday.

The victim whose name has not been made public spent over six months in terrorist captivity following attack on Abuja-Kaduna bound train on March 28, 2022.

The victim was killed while on his way to his home town in Kebbi State alongside his relatives who were reunited with him by authorities in Kaduna State after being rescued by last week.

He was killed three days after being released by the Ansarul Faction of the Boko Haram Terrorist Group after spending over 190 days in captivity.

It was gathered that one of the relatives driving the vehicle was also abducted by the terrorists to an unknown destination as at the time of this report.

The last batch of the kidnap victims whom the deceased was among regained their freedom last week on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 after six months in captivity

It was also gathered that the victim was earlier shot on his head by gunmen who laid ambush on the ever busy Funtua – Gusau road and died a few hours after he was rushed to Tsafe General Hospital, along same highway.

He has since been buried in his hometown according to Islamic rites.



https://leadership.ng/just-in-bandits-kill-freed-abuja-kaduna-train-passenger/

