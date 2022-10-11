Bandits Threaten To Marry Off Kidnapped Daughters Of Ex Zamfara Accountant-General

In June this year, the terrorists attacked Furfuri village abducting over 20 persons including two wives and children of a former Accountant-General of the Zamfara State Government, Alh. Abubakar Bello Furfuri.

His two wives were said to have escaped from the kidnappers afterwards.

Terrorist released a video of the abducted daughters of the former accountant general of Zamfara state. In the viral video, the terrorist threatened to marry them or force them to join them.

The girls were abducted over three months in Furfuri village, Bungudu local government area, Zamfara State.



https://twitter.com/eonsintelligenc/status/1579760374391635969?s=19

