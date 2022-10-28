Barcelona Have Won Just 3 Matches In The UCL Since Messi Left

Sometimes you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.
Barcelona have won just three Champions League matches since Messi left.
Twice against Dynamo Kyiv and once against Viktoria Plzen. And they have failed to qualify for the Champions league knockout stage for two consecutive season since he left.
