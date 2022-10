Bashir El-Rufai, the son of the Executive Governor of Kaduna State,Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai , has vowed not to tweet in his life again if Tinubu does not win the 2023 Presidential Election

His tweet reads:

“President-Elect Tinubu

@officialABAT

has won the 2023 Presidential Elections. Nigeria in the bag. If my omen turns out false I will never tweet in my life again.

Save the tweet.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/BashirElRufai/status/1578801513912504322

