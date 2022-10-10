Bayern Youth Cup: Anambra Players, Others Head To Germany

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMFvq-OkzKI

Two players from Anambra State and the management team of Aspire FC foundation are set for the world finals of the FC Bayern Munich Youth Cup tournament holding at Munich, Germany on October 15, 2022.

The delegation from Nigeria consists of 10 successful players at the tryout hosted by Aspire FC Foundation in Awka, Anambra State between April and May 2022.

The team, which included the Anambra born football talents Mr Mbezue Nzube and Mr Chidera Nnadi, would be leaving Nigeria on October 11 to represent the country at the tournament.

A statement from the Publicity Director of Aspire Foundation, Ms Chisom Omeokachie, listed the team to be joined in the trip to include the Aspire FC Team Manager, Mr. Augustine Okoye, Coach Justin Ezeude of Jay 1 Academy and Aspire Foundation Brand Publicity Director, Ms. Chisom Omeokachie.

“Anambra delegation to the tournament is sponsored by Dr. Emeka Okeke, the Founder Aspire FC Foundation. Team Nigeria’s participation in the tournament was initiated in April, when Aspire FC Foundation, VOE Foundation and Anambra Sports Development Commission hosted the FC Bayern Youth Cup Nigeria in Awka, Anambra State.

“It brought together FC Bayern international scouts including football legend and German World Cup winner, Hans Pfluiger and FC Bayern World Squad Coach, Christopher Loch as well as ten football academies from around Nigeria at the new Awka City Stadium for a youth football development and promotion programme.

“The tournament was won by FC Hearts Academy, Kano and produced eleven football talents who are currently representing Nigeria at the ongoing international tournament. While VOE Foundation remains a top grassroots football foundation that promotes international football development programs in Nigeria.

“Aspire FC Foundation is a human capital development foundation who, amongst other capacity development projects, sponsors Aspire FC Adazi-Ani, currently playing at the Nigerian National League (NNL) while also creating opportunities for international football development collaborations in Nigeria,” the statement added.

