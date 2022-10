The housemates were treated to a suprise Independence Eve dinner by Big Brother who let the host Ebuka into the house to feast with them.

After the usual bants and Q&A’s, the housemates took turns to watch their season highlights one after the other and then Ebuka surprised them by proceeding to straight to eviction where he speedily evicted “Riders” Chizzy and Rachel and subsequently left the Bbnaija Mansion with them.

