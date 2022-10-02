BBNaija Season 7 Finale (Live Eviction Show)

The Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 7 ‘Level Up’ Finale on 2nd October 2022.

The BBNaija season 7 top 6 finalists are:

Bryann
Phyna
Bella
Adekunle
ChiChi
Daniella

