BBNaija Season 7 Finale Results: See How Viewers Voted For Phyna, Bryann, Bella

Organisers of the Big Brother Naija, on Sunday, released a graph showing how Nigerians voted for the winner of the reality show tagged Level Up, NaijaCover Reports.

Phyna on Sunday emerged winner of the show, beating 23 other housemates to take home the grand prize.

She walked away with N100 million Naira worth of prizes at the grand finale on Sunday.

She won 40.74% of the votes with Bryann behind with 28.74%.

Phyna is also the second female winner of the show.

Here is how viewers voted for the winner of the show.

Phyna – 40.74%

Bryann – 28.74%

Bella – 15.78%

Adekunle – 12.36%

Chichi – 2.49%

Daniella – 1.89%.

See The Voting Result Chart As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

