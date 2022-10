Reality TV star Tuoyo cries out about a troubling new trend at Nigerian nightclubs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iNlIkUcju-4

Reality TV Star Tuoyo has lamented about the how ladies who hangout at night clubs are quick to offer themselves to men at the slightest act of friendliness.

He expressed his displeasure at how the ladies are so quick to commercialize themselves at any available men, as he labeled their behavior appalling.

